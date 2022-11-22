KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Netmarble 48,700 DN 3,100
AmoreG 28,550 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 165,500 DN 2,500
SSANGYONGCNE 6,060 DN 50
Daewoong 20,000 DN 550
TaekwangInd 736,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,160 UP 40
Mobis 210,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,800 UP 700
MS IND 16,550 DN 350
SKC 102,000 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,410 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 145,000 DN 1,500
OCI 102,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 58,900 UP 2,900
KorZinc 656,000 UP 8,000
IS DONGSEO 32,650 UP 450
S-Oil 86,900 DN 1,600
HyundaiMipoDock 90,200 0
LG Innotek 303,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,000 DN 6,000
HMM 20,550 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 59,000 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,400 UP 50
SLCORP 27,650 UP 150
Yuhan 58,300 DN 200
DongwonInd 245,000 UP 4,500
DB INSURANCE 57,900 DN 200
LS 71,300 UP 3,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116500 UP2500
GC Corp 129,000 DN 2,000
GS E&C 23,050 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 153,000 DN 7,000
GS Retail 29,100 UP 500
SamsungElec 60,600 DN 800
HtlShilla 70,000 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 32,200 DN 950
SamsungElecMech 133,500 DN 3,500
Hanssem 43,700 DN 1,050
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
