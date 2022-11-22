F&F 148,500 DN 2,500

Ottogi 455,500 DN 5,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,550 DN 300

Kogas 34,100 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 197,000 UP 2,000

KSOE 78,300 UP 1,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,700 UP 900

KCC 246,000 DN 6,500

SKBP 71,200 DN 2,700

Meritz Insurance 46,400 UP 10,700

ORION Holdings 14,800 UP 200

DWS 47,150 DN 1,750

Hanchem 199,000 DN 2,500

S-1 64,200 DN 2,400

KEPCO 19,350 DN 150

SamsungSecu 33,800 UP 200

KG DONGBU STL 8,960 DN 10

SKTelecom 49,750 0

HyundaiElev 28,500 0

ZINUS 30,850 DN 850

SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,850 UP 900

KUMHOTIRE 2,955 DN 15

Hanon Systems 8,480 DN 220

SK 206,000 DN 2,500

ShinpoongPharm 23,700 DN 550

IBK 11,000 UP 100

DONGSUH 21,600 DN 200

SamsungEng 25,650 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 0

PanOcean 5,110 DN 10

SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 24,050 UP 250

KT 36,850 UP 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24300 DN400

LOTTE TOUR 10,500 DN 500

LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 85,300 DN 1,500

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 300

Handsome 25,850 DN 400

