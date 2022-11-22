KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
F&F 148,500 DN 2,500
Ottogi 455,500 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,550 DN 300
Kogas 34,100 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 UP 2,000
KSOE 78,300 UP 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,700 UP 900
KCC 246,000 DN 6,500
SKBP 71,200 DN 2,700
Meritz Insurance 46,400 UP 10,700
ORION Holdings 14,800 UP 200
DWS 47,150 DN 1,750
Hanchem 199,000 DN 2,500
S-1 64,200 DN 2,400
KEPCO 19,350 DN 150
SamsungSecu 33,800 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,960 DN 10
SKTelecom 49,750 0
HyundaiElev 28,500 0
ZINUS 30,850 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,850 UP 900
KUMHOTIRE 2,955 DN 15
Hanon Systems 8,480 DN 220
SK 206,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 23,700 DN 550
IBK 11,000 UP 100
DONGSUH 21,600 DN 200
SamsungEng 25,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 0
PanOcean 5,110 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,050 UP 250
KT 36,850 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24300 DN400
LOTTE TOUR 10,500 DN 500
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,300 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 300
Handsome 25,850 DN 400
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
S. Korea puts off air drills after KF-16 crash
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions
