KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,100 DN 2,200
COWAY 56,300 DN 1,100
KT&G 95,600 UP 100
Daesang 21,150 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,105 UP 5
DongkukStlMill 13,400 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,700 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 29,350 UP 400
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,950 DN 650
COSMAX 57,000 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 87,300 UP 200
Meritz Financial 34,750 UP 8,000
DSME 19,500 UP 250
Doosan Enerbility 16,850 UP 400
Doosanfc 35,500 UP 400
HDSINFRA 7,960 UP 280
DWEC 4,840 UP 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,200 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 394,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 34,350 UP 350
LG H&H 620,000 DN 14,000
LG Display 14,500 DN 300
LGCHEM 687,000 UP 5,000
NCsoft 448,500 DN 10,500
KEPCO E&C 64,000 UP 1,100
Kakao 54,300 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 36,450 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,300 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,650 DN 100
NAVER 180,500 DN 2,000
Kangwonland 23,950 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,850 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 89,500 DN 600
Celltrion 176,500 DN 500
TKG Huchems 21,800 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 DN 1,500
HITEJINRO 25,950 DN 850
SK hynix 85,200 DN 1,100
Youngpoong 760,000 DN 21,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,300 UP 350
