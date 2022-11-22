KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,250 UP 650
Hanwha 28,150 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 5,870 UP 1,350
DB HiTek 45,950 DN 1,250
CJ 76,700 UP 100
LX INT 40,050 UP 150
KIH 56,400 UP 500
AMOREPACIFIC 115,500 0
GS 47,050 DN 100
LIG Nex1 94,900 UP 3,700
FOOSUNG 13,150 UP 50
SK Innovation 167,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,300 UP 500
Fila Holdings 33,750 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,300 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,275 DN 25
CJ LOGISTICS 88,700 UP 400
DOOSAN 99,700 UP 6,400
DL 66,500 UP 1,900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,900 UP 150
KIA CORP. 65,200 0
Asiana Airlines 11,350 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,150 UP 150
KAL 24,300 DN 850
LG Corp. 83,600 DN 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 218,000 DN 5,000
Boryung 10,600 DN 300
Nongshim 323,500 UP 2,000
SGBC 43,100 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,840 DN 20
Hyosung 74,000 UP 500
LOTTE 31,600 DN 400
GCH Corp 17,100 DN 400
LotteChilsung 137,500 DN 2,500
POSCO Holdings 292,500 UP 4,000
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 2,500
HanmiPharm 261,000 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 33,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
S. Korea puts off air drills after KF-16 crash
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions
