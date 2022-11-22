CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,250 UP 650

Hanwha 28,150 UP 100

MERITZ SECU 5,870 UP 1,350

DB HiTek 45,950 DN 1,250

CJ 76,700 UP 100

LX INT 40,050 UP 150

KIH 56,400 UP 500

AMOREPACIFIC 115,500 0

GS 47,050 DN 100

LIG Nex1 94,900 UP 3,700

FOOSUNG 13,150 UP 50

SK Innovation 167,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,300 UP 500

Fila Holdings 33,750 DN 550

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,300 UP 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,275 DN 25

CJ LOGISTICS 88,700 UP 400

DOOSAN 99,700 UP 6,400

DL 66,500 UP 1,900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,900 UP 150

KIA CORP. 65,200 0

Asiana Airlines 11,350 DN 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 UP 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,150 UP 150

KAL 24,300 DN 850

LG Corp. 83,600 DN 1,300

POSCO CHEMICAL 218,000 DN 5,000

Boryung 10,600 DN 300

Nongshim 323,500 UP 2,000

SGBC 43,100 DN 400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,840 DN 20

Hyosung 74,000 UP 500

LOTTE 31,600 DN 400

GCH Corp 17,100 DN 400

LotteChilsung 137,500 DN 2,500

POSCO Holdings 292,500 UP 4,000

Shinsegae 209,000 DN 2,500

HanmiPharm 261,000 DN 1,500

SD Biosensor 33,500 UP 1,000

(MORE)