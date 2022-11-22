Youngone Corp 49,050 DN 950

BNK Financial Group 7,020 UP 60

emart 92,000 0

GKL 16,350 DN 350

POONGSAN 29,450 UP 400

CSWIND 76,000 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 50 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 37,700 DN 600

KBFinancialGroup 49,800 UP 100

Hansae 15,850 UP 200

KOLON IND 45,600 UP 200

PIAM 30,850 DN 1,100

HANJINKAL 39,550 DN 750

WooriFinancialGroup 12,350 UP 250

HD HYUNDAI 63,600 DN 600

KRAFTON 224,000 DN 12,500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 888,000 0

ORION 109,500 DN 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,560 DN 440

ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,050 DN 700

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,600 DN 100

BGF Retail 196,500 UP 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 376,500 DN 11,500

SKCHEM 96,200 DN 4,300

HDC-OP 11,000 UP 150

HYOSUNG TNC 331,500 DN 12,500

HANILCMT 11,850 DN 100

SKBS 86,700 DN 2,100

CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 DN 1,900

DoubleUGames 46,950 DN 1,400

Doosan Bobcat 38,850 0

HL MANDO 47,000 DN 1,800

KakaoBank 25,000 DN 1,850

HYBE 132,000 DN 5,500

SK ie technology 58,500 DN 1,100

LG Energy Solution 571,000 DN 2,000

DL E&C 40,000 UP 1,850

kakaopay 56,400 DN 4,600

K Car 12,900 DN 50

SKSQUARE 36,650 DN 600

(END)