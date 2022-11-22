KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 49,050 DN 950
BNK Financial Group 7,020 UP 60
emart 92,000 0
GKL 16,350 DN 350
POONGSAN 29,450 UP 400
CSWIND 76,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 37,700 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 49,800 UP 100
Hansae 15,850 UP 200
KOLON IND 45,600 UP 200
PIAM 30,850 DN 1,100
HANJINKAL 39,550 DN 750
WooriFinancialGroup 12,350 UP 250
HD HYUNDAI 63,600 DN 600
KRAFTON 224,000 DN 12,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 888,000 0
ORION 109,500 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,560 DN 440
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,050 DN 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,600 DN 100
BGF Retail 196,500 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 376,500 DN 11,500
SKCHEM 96,200 DN 4,300
HDC-OP 11,000 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 331,500 DN 12,500
HANILCMT 11,850 DN 100
SKBS 86,700 DN 2,100
CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 46,950 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 38,850 0
HL MANDO 47,000 DN 1,800
KakaoBank 25,000 DN 1,850
HYBE 132,000 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 58,500 DN 1,100
LG Energy Solution 571,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 40,000 UP 1,850
kakaopay 56,400 DN 4,600
K Car 12,900 DN 50
SKSQUARE 36,650 DN 600
(END)
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
S. Korea puts off air drills after KF-16 crash
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions
S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military