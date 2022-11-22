(World Cup) Injuries, ineffectiveness, raise questions over S. Korean defense

If Bento doesn't feel all that confident with any of his fullback options, then he may just line up three center backs and start a defensive-minded midfielder in front of them. For wingbacks, Bento once experimented with attacking midfielder Hwang Hee-chan on the right side but will likely go with a more conservative option. Right-footed defender Cho Yu-min has experience in the right wingback position, though his lack of international experience -- he only has four caps, all of them earned this year -- makes him a risky choice for starting XI in the ever-crucial first game.

