Top S. Korean, Kenyan diplomats discuss expanding economic cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Kenya discussed ways to broaden bilateral cooperation in various fields during their talks held Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
During the meeting with his Kenyan counterpart, Alfred Mutua, in Seoul, Foreign Minister Park Jin expressed hope for the expansion of two-way cooperative ties in areas related to the economy, development, nuclear energy and people-to-people exchanges, according to the ministry.
Mutua, who was visiting South Korea on the occasion of a bilateral summit scheduled Wednesday, expressed hope for Seoul's increased investment in Kenya.
He added Kenya, a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, was deeply concerned about North Korea's unprecedented provocations and agreed on the need for the international community to respond in a united manner.
