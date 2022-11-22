BoA returns with 'Forgive Me' after about two years
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop soloist BoA dropped her third EP, "Forgive Me," on Tuesday, her management agency said.
It is her first album since December 2020, when she released her 10th full-length album, "Better," to mark the 20th anniversary of her career.
The new EP consists of six songs, including the title track, "Forgive Me," her self-composed song named "Sketch" and "ZIP," an R&B dance song. She expressed her affection for her fans in the track "After Midnight."
The title song is a hip-hop dance piece with a strong electric guitar sound. Its lyrics are about giving a blow to the opponent who is mistaken and judges others based on his own twisted frame. BoA participated in writing and composing the song.
The music video depicts the singer's image as a strong woman in all different historical backgrounds.
"I wanted to deal with a subject that is far from love songs after a long time," she said of the new song through her agency, SM Entertainment. The song is about a girl who reacts coolly in a situation that she is viewed from a wrong frame of mind, with rumors about her inflated regardless of her intention, she added.
The 36-year-old diva debuted in 2000 with her first full-length album, "ID; Peace B." She laid the foundation for the Asianwide boom of Korean pop music with large followings in South Korea and Japan.
She later became the first Korean artist to enter a Billboard main chart, ranking 127th on the Billboard 200 with her first English-language studio album released in 2009.
Most recently, she has appeared in various TV audition shows, including music cable channel Mnet's dance competition show "Street Man Fighter," as a judge.
