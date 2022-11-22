Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) China resumes online streaming of S. Korean movie after 6 years
SEOUL -- China has resumed online streaming of a South Korean movie after six years, the presidential office said Tuesday, lifting a ban placed on all Korean cultural content over the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in the South.
The decision was made on the occasion of President Yoon Suk-yeol's summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia last week, Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, said.
-----------------
S. Korea willing to discuss N.K. demands in return for denuclearization: official
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry reiterated its calls Tuesday for North Korea to return to denuclearization talks, saying its demands can be "discussed" through negotiations.
On Monday, the ministry unveiled an official booklet detailing the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's stated "audacious" proposal designed to help Pyongyang improve its economy in exchange for denuclearization. The booklet outlined a three-stage road map that promises economic incentives to the North, ranging from food and aid exchange programs to inter-Korean trade and investments.
-----------------
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
SEOUL -- A recently revealed daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is believed to be his second child, Kim Ju-ae, a ruling party lawmaker quoted South Korea's state intelligence agency as saying Tuesday.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency revealed the girl Saturday as it released photos of her accompanying the leader on his visit to oversee the country's launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day.
-----------------
Top S. Korean, Kenyan diplomats discuss expanding economic cooperation
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Kenya discussed ways to broaden bilateral cooperation in various fields during their talks held Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
During the meeting with his Kenyan counterpart, Alfred Mutua, in Seoul, Foreign Minister Park Jin expressed hope for the expansion of two-way cooperative ties in areas related to the economy, development, nuclear energy and people-to-people exchanges, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
SEOUL -- The bereaved families of some Itaewon crowd crush victims held a news conference Tuesday, calling for the punishment of those responsible for the tragic accident.
The conference was organized in southern Seoul by Minbyun-Lawyers for a Democratic Society, an organization of progressive lawyers, which it says legally represents the families of 34 of 158 people killed during and after Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon district on Oct. 29.
-----------------
(World Cup) Injuries, ineffectiveness, raise questions over S. Korean defense
DOHA -- With key players hobbled by injuries and reserves not inspiring much confidence, there is still a cloud of uncertainty as to which defensive scheme South Korea will deploy against Uruguay in their first FIFA World Cup match this week.
Head coach Paulo Bento has mostly used a back-four setup, with two center backs flanked by fullbacks on either side, during his four-year reign with South Korea.
-----------------
'The King's Affection' becomes first Korean drama to win Int'l Emmy
SEOUL -- The South Korean historical romance "The King's Affection" has become the country's first TV drama to win an International Emmy, the drama's broadcaster said Tuesday.
KBS said the series was chosen as the winner of the International Emmy Award for Best Telenovela during the 50th awards ceremony held in New York City on Monday (local time). The Korean show beat nominees from China, Spain and Brazil to take home the honor.
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions
-
S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
-
(LEAD) U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions