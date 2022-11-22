Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Automobile & PCB to raise 15.6 bln won via stock offering

18:42 November 22, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Automobile & PCBon Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 15.6 billion won (US$11.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.75 million common shares at a price of 1,450 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
