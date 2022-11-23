Korean-language dailies

-- Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- OECD cuts South Korea's 2023 growth outlook to 1.8 pct (Kookmin Daily)

-- A series of general strikes set to kick off (Donga Ilbo)

-- Strikes set to kick off, expected to paralyze cargo, transportation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Labor to go on with strike amid hardship (Segye Times)

-- Umbrella union declares all-out fight by taking hostage of national logistics (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cargo unions to go on strike in just 5 months (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Truckers to go on strike demanding enactment of special construction safety law (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Jeonse' fraud targeting the vulnerable (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Cargo, transportation to stop amid economic hardship (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to stop 'employment succession' (Korea Economic Daily)

