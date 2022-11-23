(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 23)

More seriously, the middle class, the backbone of democracy, has been shrinking at an alarming rate. According to the Hyundai Research Institute, the ratio of the population in the middle class dropped to 44 percent in 2020 from 47.1 percent in 2019. The figure was presumed to decline further in 2021 and this year, given the widening income and wealth gaps. The crumbling of the middle class could pose a grave threat to our society because it will hurt social cohesion and create conflicts between the haves and have-nots.