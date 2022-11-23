(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 23)

Given their heart-wrenching stories, President Yoon must immediately take action — such as a sincere apology and stern punishments for police officers and other officials involved. But questions remain whether the government really took measures enough to convince the bereaved families. Such a relaxed approach helped politicians exploit the tragedy for political gains. Some lawmakers of the Democratic Party (DP) joined a massive rally to demand Yoon's resignation and exploit the tragedy to defend DP Chair Lee Jae-myung in crisis over a number of allegations against him. Growing public support for the DP-proposed legislative probe into the disaster represents their utter discontent with the government's inability to address the tragedy.