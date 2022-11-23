Yoon to host dinner with ruling party leaders
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will host a dinner with ruling People Power Party leaders later this week to discuss his recent Southeast Asia trip and other issues, his office said Wednesday.
Friday's dinner will be attended by PPP chief Chung Jin-suk, floor leader Joo Ho-young, Secretary-General Kim Seok-ki and other members of the interim leadership, as well as Yoon's chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and senior political secretary Lee Jin-bok.
Yoon is expected to share the results of his trip to Cambodia and Indonesia, and express his appreciation for the leadership's efforts to handle the party's recent internal turmoil.
Yoon previously hosted a lunch with party leaders at the presidential office in June.
A meeting with opposition leaders has yet to materialize.
