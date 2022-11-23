Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 23, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/09 Cloudy 0

Incheon 14/09 Cloudy 0

Suwon 16/09 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 16/10 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 16/08 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/07 Rain 30

Gangneung 16/10 Rain 70

Jeonju 16/10 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/10 Cloudy 10

Jeju 16/14 Rain 20

Daegu 17/10 Rain 20

Busan 19/14 Rain 10

(END)

