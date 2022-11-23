Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 23, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/09 Cloudy 0
Incheon 14/09 Cloudy 0
Suwon 16/09 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 16/10 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 16/08 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 16/07 Rain 30
Gangneung 16/10 Rain 70
Jeonju 16/10 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 16/10 Cloudy 10
Jeju 16/14 Rain 20
Daegu 17/10 Rain 20
Busan 19/14 Rain 10
(END)
