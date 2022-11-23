Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's external and short-term debt down in Q3: BOK data

All News 12:00 November 23, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's external debt declined in the third quarter of this year after hitting an all-time high in the previous quarter amid worries over mounting economic uncertainty, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's external liabilities had come to US$639.0 billion as of end-September, compared with $662.0 tallied three months earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The decline stemmed from a reduction in short-term external borrowing by local banks and a decline in long-term debt of the government and the central bank.

Of the total, the country's short-term debt that matures in a year shrank $12.9 billion on-quarter to $170.9 billion, while the long-term debt also contracted $10.1 billion over the same period to $468 billion, the data showed.

The ratio of short-term debt to foreign reserves inched down from 41.9 percent to 41 percent. A lower ratio means stronger debt-serving capability.

The ratio of short-term debt to total external liabilities also fell 1 percentage point on-quarter to 26.8 percent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the country's total external assets shrank $29.6 billion on-quarter to $1.02 trillion. Its net external assets -- assets minus liabilities -- totaled $379.6 billion as of end-September, down $6.5 billion from three months earlier, according to the data.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#external debt #Q3 tally
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!