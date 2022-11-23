S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 2nd day
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 70,000 for the second straight day Wednesday, fanning concerns over a new virus wave this winter.
The country reported 70,324 new COVID-19 infections, including 69 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,725,053, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Wednesday's tally is a 2,549 drop from a day earlier, but more than 3,700 higher than the same day last week.
The KDCA has said daily caseloads will likely continue on an upward trend, but the daily increase has somewhat stalled.
On Wednesday, the KDCA reported 53 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 30,164. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 477, up 16 from the previous day. This is the fifth straight day the figure has surpassed 400.
Health authorities consider the country may have entered a new virus wave this winter and plans to make all-out efforts to increase vaccination rates in vulnerable groups.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
-
(LEAD) U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions
-
U.S. to launch new Space Force command in Indo-Pacific amid N. Korean missile provocations
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch