Nongshim exports smart farm technology to Oman
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Nongshim Co., a major South Korean producer of snacks and instant noodles, said Wednesday it has won a bid to export a smart farm system to Oman, marking the first sale since it formed a dedicated in-house startup for the business in 2018.
The Omani government has decided to buy two units of smart farm containers worth US$200,000 made by Nongshim, it said. The 40-foot-long boxes will provide a total of 165-square-meters in cultivation area.
The boxes have built-in systems that automatically adjust the environment, such as temperature, humidity, oxygen levels and the amount of light. Most of the infrastructure and software built in the containers were developed by Nongshim, the company said.
Plants can grow at half the cultivation period needed in normal farming, it added.
"There is a growing demand for factory-style smart farms in the Middle East, especially due to the harsh environment there. We plan to export more of our smart farm technology to the region," a Nongshim official said.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch
-
U.S. to launch new Space Force command in Indo-Pacific amid N. Korean missile provocations
-
(World Cup) Saudi Arabia shock Argentina for Asia's 1st win in Qatar