Yoon has virtual meeting with Elon Musk

All News 11:17 November 23, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol had a virtual meeting with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday, his office said.

Yoon asked the Tesla CEO to invest in electric vehicle production in South Korea, it said in a press release.

#Yoon Suk-yeol #Elon Musk
