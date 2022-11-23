Yoon has virtual meeting with Elon Musk
All News 11:17 November 23, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol had a virtual meeting with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday, his office said.
Yoon asked the Tesla CEO to invest in electric vehicle production in South Korea, it said in a press release.
