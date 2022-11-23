Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning amid eased concerns over rate hikes
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded slightly higher late Wednesday morning amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might ease aggressive monetary tightening down the road.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had inched up 4.12 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,409.39 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened higher as traders bet that the Fed may not take aggressive monetary tightening, with inflation data showing signs of peaking.
They also seemed to shrug off China's recent upticks in COVID-19 cases and possibility of tightening virus restrictions that could send shock waves across the global economy.
Overnight, Wall Street closed higher, with the S&P 500 adding 1.36 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inching up 1.18 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gaining 1.36 percent.
In Seoul, most large-cap shares traded up.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.33 percent, and SK hynix also rose 0.23 percent. Portal operator Naver added 0.55 percent, and messenger app operator Kakao surged 3.13 percent. Major chemical firm LG Chem advanced 1.16 percent.
Among losers, battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 2.45 percent, and Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, lost 0.68 percent.
The local currency was exchanging hands at 1,352.70 won against the dollar, up 3.90 won from the previous session's close, as of 11:20 a.m.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
