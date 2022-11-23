Dollar ends at 1,351.8 won DN from 1,356.6 won
All News 15:31 November 23, 2022
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
Most Saved
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
-
(World Cup) Saudi Arabia shock Argentina for Asia's 1st win in Qatar
-
Umbrella union declares all-out fight as series of general strikes set to kick off