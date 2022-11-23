KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS Retail 29,600 UP 500
NHIS 9,480 UP 80
SamsungElec 61,000 UP 400
KPIC 153,000 0
DongwonInd 245,000 0
LS 73,500 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114500 DN2000
SLCORP 28,100 UP 450
Yuhan 57,900 DN 400
GC Corp 130,500 UP 1,500
POSCO Holdings 289,500 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 701,000 UP 21,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,420 UP 10
SKC 105,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,910 UP 70
GS E&C 23,200 UP 150
DB INSURANCE 58,900 UP 1,000
DL 69,500 UP 3,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,450 UP 550
KIA CORP. 66,300 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 301,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAI WIA 60,200 UP 1,200
OCI 104,000 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 58,900 0
KumhoPetrochem 147,000 UP 2,000
KorZinc 658,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,250 UP 90
IS DONGSEO 32,700 UP 50
Mobis 211,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,000 DN 1,800
HyundaiMipoDock 91,000 UP 800
S-Oil 88,600 UP 1,700
S-1 64,500 UP 300
ZINUS 31,400 UP 550
GCH Corp 17,100 0
HyundaiMtr 166,000 UP 500
AmoreG 29,700 UP 1,150
LotteChilsung 138,000 UP 500
LOTTE 32,300 UP 700
