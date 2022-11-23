KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 43,500 UP 400
Hyosung 74,500 UP 500
Hanchem 203,500 UP 4,500
DWS 47,100 DN 50
KEPCO 19,900 UP 550
SamsungSecu 34,250 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 9,010 UP 50
SKTelecom 50,000 UP 250
HyundaiElev 28,850 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 126,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,200 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,100 UP 145
Hanon Systems 8,610 UP 130
SK 205,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 23,250 DN 450
HtlShilla 70,600 UP 600
Hanmi Science 32,250 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 133,500 0
Hanssem 44,300 UP 600
F&F 148,000 DN 500
Ottogi 455,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,600 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 DN 500
Kogas 34,650 UP 550
KSOE 78,200 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,000 UP 300
LG Corp. 82,900 DN 700
SSANGYONGCNE 5,970 DN 90
KAL 25,100 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 219,500 UP 1,500
LX INT 41,050 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 13,950 UP 550
TaihanElecWire 1,685 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 29,300 DN 50
Daesang 21,050 DN 100
HMM 22,300 UP 1,750
Meritz Insurance 42,550 DN 3,850
SK hynix 85,200 0
Youngpoong 792,000 UP 32,000
DB HiTek 46,700 UP 750
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
-
(World Cup) Saudi Arabia shock Argentina for Asia's 1st win in Qatar
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea