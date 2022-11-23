HyundaiEng&Const 40,150 DN 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,750 DN 500

CJ 77,100 UP 400

MERITZ SECU 5,470 DN 400

Hanwha 28,850 UP 700

Handsome 25,900 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 DN 3,000

ILJIN MATERIALS 60,700 UP 1,600

Asiana Airlines 11,850 UP 500

PanOcean 5,240 UP 130

COWAY 57,300 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 0

CheilWorldwide 24,300 UP 250

KT 37,150 UP 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 86,100 UP 800

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23900 DN400

IBK 10,950 DN 50

LOTTE TOUR 10,700 UP 200

LG Uplus 12,150 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,900 UP 300

KT&G 95,100 DN 500

Doosan Enerbility 16,900 UP 50

Doosanfc 35,550 UP 50

DONGSUH 21,950 UP 350

SamsungEng 25,850 UP 200

LG Display 14,800 UP 300

Kangwonland 24,200 UP 250

NAVER 181,500 UP 1,000

Kakao 55,700 UP 1,400

NCsoft 457,500 UP 9,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 50,500 UP 550

COSMAX 58,200 UP 1,200

KIWOOM 88,000 UP 700

TKG Huchems 22,000 UP 200

DSME 19,400 DN 100

HDSINFRA 7,950 DN 10

DWEC 4,910 UP 70

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,700 UP 1,500

CJ CheilJedang 391,500 DN 2,500

KEPCO KPS 34,750 UP 400

