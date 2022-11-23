KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiEng&Const 40,150 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,750 DN 500
CJ 77,100 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 5,470 DN 400
Hanwha 28,850 UP 700
Handsome 25,900 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 DN 3,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 60,700 UP 1,600
Asiana Airlines 11,850 UP 500
PanOcean 5,240 UP 130
COWAY 57,300 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 0
CheilWorldwide 24,300 UP 250
KT 37,150 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,100 UP 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23900 DN400
IBK 10,950 DN 50
LOTTE TOUR 10,700 UP 200
LG Uplus 12,150 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,900 UP 300
KT&G 95,100 DN 500
Doosan Enerbility 16,900 UP 50
Doosanfc 35,550 UP 50
DONGSUH 21,950 UP 350
SamsungEng 25,850 UP 200
LG Display 14,800 UP 300
Kangwonland 24,200 UP 250
NAVER 181,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 55,700 UP 1,400
NCsoft 457,500 UP 9,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,500 UP 550
COSMAX 58,200 UP 1,200
KIWOOM 88,000 UP 700
TKG Huchems 22,000 UP 200
DSME 19,400 DN 100
HDSINFRA 7,950 DN 10
DWEC 4,910 UP 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,700 UP 1,500
CJ CheilJedang 391,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 34,750 UP 400
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
(World Cup) Saudi Arabia shock Argentina for Asia's 1st win in Qatar
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea