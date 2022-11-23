KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 48,850 DN 200
CSWIND 75,700 DN 300
GKL 16,750 UP 400
KOLON IND 46,500 UP 900
HanmiPharm 259,000 DN 2,000
SD Biosensor 33,000 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,110 UP 90
emart 93,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 50 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 38,350 UP 650
PIAM 31,650 UP 800
HANJINKAL 39,750 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 86,800 UP 800
DoubleUGames 47,700 UP 750
HL MANDO 48,300 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 888,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 38,250 DN 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,870 UP 310
Netmarble 50,000 UP 1,300
KRAFTON 223,000 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 64,800 UP 1,200
ORION 112,000 UP 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,300 UP 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,650 UP 50
BGF Retail 200,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 91,300 DN 4,900
HDC-OP 11,250 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 335,500 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 396,500 UP 20,000
HANILCMT 11,850 0
SKBS 79,900 DN 6,800
WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 DN 50
KakaoBank 25,000 0
HYBE 141,000 UP 9,000
SK ie technology 59,800 UP 1,300
LG Energy Solution 561,000 DN 10,000
DL E&C 40,750 UP 750
kakaopay 56,300 DN 100
K Car 13,250 UP 350
SKSQUARE 37,450 UP 800
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
-
(World Cup) Saudi Arabia shock Argentina for Asia's 1st win in Qatar
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea