S. Korea launches intensive disinfection campaign against avian influenza
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday began an intensive four-week disinfection campaign against avian influenza in the wake of a series of highly pathogenic cases reported at local farms, the agriculture ministry said.
The country has confirmed a total of 19 bird flu cases at farms across the country so far this year, most of which have occurred since mid-October, more than the eight cases reported during the same period of last year.
To stem the spread of the disease, the government decided to run a special quarantine period from Wednesday through Dec. 23, which calls for disinfection work at all farms and related facilities twice a day.
The government will dispatch a special team to regions that are deemed to be particularly vulnerable to the disease to have them check the implementation of quarantine rules.
It also plans to mobilize some 955 fumigation trucks and other vehicles to disinfect roads and facilities near habitats for migratory birds to erase sources of the disease.
"This year, we see higher risks of the AI outbreak across the country. We take the current situation seriously, and will step up our responses," a ministry official said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
-
(World Cup) Saudi Arabia shock Argentina for Asia's 1st win in Qatar
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea