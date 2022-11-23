Yoon receives credentials from 6 non-resident African ambassadors
All News 16:06 November 23, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday received credentials from six non-resident African ambassadors to Seoul.
The six are ambassadors from Lesotho, Namibia, Djibouti, Mauritania, Malawi and Botswana.
