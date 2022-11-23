Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon receives credentials from 6 non-resident African ambassadors

All News 16:06 November 23, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday received credentials from six non-resident African ambassadors to Seoul.

The six are ambassadors from Lesotho, Namibia, Djibouti, Mauritania, Malawi and Botswana.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (C) poses for a photo with Lesotho's non-resident Ambassador to Seoul Palesa Mosetse (L) and Foreign Minister Park Jin at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov. 23, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#African envoys
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!