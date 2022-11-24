Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Producer prices up in Oct. on higher electricity, gas bills

All News 06:00 November 24, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices rose for the second straight month in October, as high energy and gas prices drove up manufacturing costs, central bank data showed Thursday.

The producer price index, a major barometer of consumer inflation, rose 0.5 percent in October from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the second straight on-month rise following a 0.1 percent increase in September.

From a year earlier, the index jumped 7.3 percent.

The on-month rise in producer prices is blamed on increased utility bills stemming from electricity and gas rate hikes.

Producer prices are one of the key indicators for the level of inflation.

Consumer prices -- a key gauge of inflation -- jumped 5.7 percent in October from a year earlier, quickening from a 5.6 percent rise the previous month.

The central bank has raised its policy interest rate eight times by a combined 2.5 percentage points since August last year, including October's 0.5 point rise.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#producer prices
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!