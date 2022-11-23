Jeju governor indicted on illegal electioneering, political fund charges
JEJU, South Korea, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors have indicted Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun on charges of premature campaigning and illegal political fund acceptance ahead of the June local elections, officials said Wednesday.
Oh was accused of having several civic groups declare support for him during the main opposition Democratic Party's primary to pick candidates for the June 1 elections, in collaboration with two of his election aides.
He also faces suspicions that he arranged a meeting with 11 companies to promote his election pledges in illegal pre-electioneering staged before the official 13-day campaigning period for the regional elections began.
The governor also allegedly had the head of a nonprofit organization pay for the 5.5 million won (US$4,074) spent to host the pre-election meeting.
