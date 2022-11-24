Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Rival parties agree to launch parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rival parties agree to parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush on condition they pass next year's budget first (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to cut real estate taxes to ease burden of single-home owners (Donga Ilbo)
-- Parties agree to 45-day parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy; presidential office also subject to investigation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to cut property taxes for single-home owners (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to slash property taxes for single-home owners (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rival parties agree to parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush; presidential office subject to investigation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rival parties to launch parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush 26 days after tragedy (Hankyoreh)
-- Rival parties agree to launch parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Data show cargo truck accidents rising for past 3 years despite implementation of Safe Freight System (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Umbrella union instructed truckers to 'drain every gas station' to maximize strike effect: cargo union source (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon and Musk discuss Korean Tesla plant (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon asks Tesla chief to build 'gigafactory' in S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to reduce export dependence on China (Korea Times)
(END)
