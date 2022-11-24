(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 24)

Yet, it remains uncertain whether the situation will evolve as China and Russia expect. They might bear the brunt of North Korea's future provocations. North Korea will likely carry out its seventh nuclear test soon. The Kim Jong-un regime is desperate for his country to obtain the status of a nuclear-armed state. Its further provocations will prompt the U.S. to deploy more strategic military assets on the peninsula and trigger a debate over a possible nuclear armament of South Korea aside from the sharing or redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons. Such responses will escalate tensions with North Korea, China and Russia. Beijing and Moscow should reconsider their policy toward Pyongyang to avoid destabilizing the region further.

