Today in Korean history
Nov. 25
1971 -- The culture ministry allows the sale of academic literature about communism.
1980 -- Five daily newspapers and four news agencies are shut down following a directive by General-turned-President Chun Doo-hwan as part of a plan to take control of the news media. Chun seized power in 1980 after President Park Chung-hee was assassinated by his intelligence chief, Kim Jae-kyu, in 1979.
1991 -- South Korea's first locally manufactured airplane, the Changgong (Blue Sky) 91, completes a successful test flight.
2002 -- North Korea designates Mount Kumgang as a special attraction for international tourists. Hyundai Asan, an affiliate of the South Korean conglomerate Hyundai Group, began operating tours to the scenic mountain on the North's east coast in 1998.
2009 -- South Korea becomes the 24th member of the OECD Development Assistance Committee.
2014 -- Qatar allows South Koreans to enter the country and stay for up to 30 days without a visa.
2015 -- South Korea's last-remaining Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) patient dies, 5 1/2 months after being diagnosed with the viral respiratory disease. The patient, who was the 38th person to die after contracting MERS in the country, succumbed to complications brought on by malignant lymphoma.
2020 -- K-pop megastar BTS wins nomination for the Grammy Award in best pop duo/group performance for the hit single "Dynamite," becoming the first South Korean pop artist to be nominated for the U.S. music award.
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
Truck drivers set to go on nationwide strike
-
(World Cup) After beating Germany, Japanese players wish S. Korea best vs. Uruguay
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(World Cup) Premier League attacker Hwang Hee-chan likely out vs. Uruguay