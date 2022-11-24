Rival parties set to kick off parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Rival political parties are set to officially kick off a parliamentary investigation Thursday into the Itaewon crowd crush in accordance with the agreement they reached the previous day.
A special parliamentary committee on the probe plans to hold its first meeting Thursday morning to draw up a 45-day investigation plan and pass the motion at the National Assembly's plenary session later in the day.
The 18-member committee will oversee the investigation into the tragedy that killed at least 158 Halloween partygoers in a crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon district on the night of Oct. 29.
The committee is comprised of nine members from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), seven from the ruling People Power Party (PPP), and one each from the minor opposition Justice Party and the Basic Income Party.
On Wednesday, the PPP and the DP reached an agreement to investigate government agencies related to the case to see if they had bungled the response despite prior warning that safety accidents could happen in Itaewon, as massive crowds were expected to converge on the nightlife district for the first Halloween celebrations without outdoor mask mandates in three years.
The agencies will include the state affairs monitoring team of the presidential office, the national crisis management center, the Prime Minister's Office, the interior and health ministries, the Supreme Prosecutors Office, the police and the fire agency. The Seoul city government and the Yongsan Ward office will also face investigation.
The deal came after the PPP decided in a general meeting of party lawmakers to take part in the probe if the National Assembly first deals with the budget in a reversal of a previous position that it would agree to a parliamentary investigation only if the ongoing police investigation falls short.
The DP had pushed for an immediate investigation.
