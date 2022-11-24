Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 24, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/05 Cloudy 0

Incheon 14/06 Cloudy 0

Suwon 16/04 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 15/05 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 16/04 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 14/03 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 18/09 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 16/05 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 17/06 Cloudy 0

Jeju 17/11 Cloudy 10

Daegu 16/06 Cloudy 0

Busan 18/10 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!