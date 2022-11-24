Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 24, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/05 Cloudy 0
Incheon 14/06 Cloudy 0
Suwon 16/04 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 15/05 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 16/04 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 14/03 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 18/09 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 16/05 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 17/06 Cloudy 0
Jeju 17/11 Cloudy 10
Daegu 16/06 Cloudy 0
Busan 18/10 Cloudy 10
(END)
