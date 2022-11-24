Director Park Chan-wook, late actress Kang Soo-youn to receive cultural merit

Born in 1966 in Seoul, Kang debuted as a child actor at age 3 and went on to become the first Asian actor to win the best actress award at the Venice International Film Festival in 1987 for her role in "The Surrogate Womb." Kang also won the best actress award at the 16th Moscow International Film Festival two years later for her role in the Buddhist-themed movie "Come, Come, Come Upward." She died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 55 in May this year.

