BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Jin, a member of the K-pop superband BTS, will join a front-line Army boot camp north of Seoul next month to start his mandatory military service, defense sources said Thursday.
The 29-year-old is set to enter the boot camp of a front-line Army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometers north of the capital, on Dec. 13 and undergo a five-week training program, according to the sources.
After the basic training, Jin will be assigned to a local unit.
The vocalist announced his plan to serve in the military after the band's concert in the southern port city of Busan last month.
All able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.
