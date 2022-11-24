S. Korea, Kenya agree to deeper economic cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Kenya agreed Thursday to push for talks on the establishment of a platform to enhance their investment and trade ties, Seoul's industry ministry said.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Kenya's trade and investment minister, Moses Kuria, met in Seoul and shared the need to create conditions to clinch a free trade agreement, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
"The two sides decided to push for consultations on how to set up a cooperation platform that could enhance the scope and level of the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment industry and energy fields," the ministry said in a release.
The two officials vowed to push for active economic cooperation, as they have "complementary" industry structures and great potential in the joint development of energy infrastructures and various other fields.
Ahn also asked for Kenya's backing for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the ministry said.
