Opposition lawmaker's PC, server at National Assembly searched over bribery allegations
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Thursday raided the National Assembly as part of an investigation into allegations that opposition lawmaker Noh Woong-rae received 60 million won (US$45,167) from a businessperson in 2020 in return for business favors.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to an information system maintenance office at the main parliamentary building to seize emails and other evidence from a PC and a computer server Noh used while serving as a head of the parliamentary science and ICT committee, officials said.
The four-term lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party has been under allegations that he received the money before and after the 2020 parliamentary election from the businessperson who, prosecutors suspect, sought the lawmaker's influence in a range of business issues needing administrative backing.
The latest search reportedly aimed to determine whether Noh was asked to use his influence as the then head of the parliamentary committee in matters related to any state bodies under the supervision of the committee.
Prosecutors previously searched his home and office twice last week, and plan to call him in soon for questioning.
Noh has refuted the allegations.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
Truck drivers set to go on nationwide strike
-
(World Cup) After beating Germany, Japanese players wish S. Korea best vs. Uruguay
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(World Cup) Premier League attacker Hwang Hee-chan likely out vs. Uruguay