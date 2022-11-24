(World Cup) Presidential office orders thorough safety checks on World Cup street cheering
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered thorough safety inspections on sites where sports fans are expected to gather for mass street cheering, a senior presidential official said Thursday.
Tens of thousands of fans are expected to join street cheering nationwide later in the day as South Korea's national team is set to kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay.
"We ordered relevant authorities to inspect sites and take countermeasures to prevent accidents from occurring due to sudden overcrowding," the official told Yonhap News Agency.
Authorities expect about 15,000 people to gather for cheering at Seoul's Gwanghwamun district. Some 20,000 people are expected to gather at a stadium in Suwon, south of Seoul, for cheering and public viewing.
Police and local governments are ordered to set up safety fences in the areas, and other crowd control measures will be put in place.
The presidential office has been equipped with a real-time monitoring system on the areas, and subways will not be stopping in the areas if there are signs of sudden overcrowding.
The government has pledged to step up efforts to enhance public safety measures in the wake of the Itaewon tragedy that killed at least 158 people in a deadly crowd crush.
