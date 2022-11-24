Court rejects detention review application by opposition leader's 'right-hand man'
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- A court on Thursday dismissed a detention review application from a ranking Democratic Party (DP) official, nicknamed the "right-hand man" of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.
The decision was made by the Seoul Central District Court five days after Jeong Jin-sang, a vice chief of staff to DP Chairman Lee, was put under pretrial detention on bribery and other charges.
The same court issued an arrest warrant Saturday for Jeong, who is accused of taking about 140 million won (US$104,000) between 2013 and 2020 from real estate developers at the center of a corruption scandal in Seongnam, south of Seoul, in exchange for business favors for the project launched when Lee was its mayor.
Jeong also faces suspicions that he was promised a 24.5 percent stake worth 42.8 billion won in the land development project in the Daejang-dong district of Seongnam, in return for business favors given to the real estate developers.
But Jeong's lawyers requested a judicial review of the legality of Jeong's detention two days later and the court began the review Wednesday.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
Truck drivers set to go on nationwide strike
-
(World Cup) After beating Germany, Japanese players wish S. Korea best vs. Uruguay
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister lambasts Yoon Suk-yeol gov't over talk of sanctions on Pyongyang