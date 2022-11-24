KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
POONGSAN 29,500 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 51,000 UP 1,050
Hansae 15,800 DN 300
AMOREPACIFIC 120,500 UP 3,000
Youngone Corp 48,450 DN 400
CSWIND 79,100 UP 3,400
GKL 16,650 DN 100
SK Innovation 169,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 13,600 UP 150
KOLON IND 46,500 0
HanmiPharm 257,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,700 UP 50
SKBS 81,400 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,550 UP 250
KakaoBank 25,800 UP 800
BGF Retail 200,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114500 0
LS 72,500 DN 1,000
Doosanfc 35,750 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 17,150 UP 250
HD HYUNDAI 64,100 DN 700
HYBE 143,000 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 11,150 DN 100
SK ie technology 62,800 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG TNC 356,000 UP 20,500
MERITZ SECU 5,700 UP 230
ORION 113,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,300 UP 1,000
HANILCMT 11,950 UP 100
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 404,000 UP 7,500
SKCHEM 92,000 UP 700
SK hynix 86,900 UP 1,700
GC Corp 133,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 23,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 720,000 UP 19,000
KPIC 162,500 UP 9,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,620 UP 200
SKC 110,000 UP 4,500
GS Retail 29,600 0
Ottogi 450,000 DN 5,500
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
Truck drivers set to go on nationwide strike
-
(World Cup) After beating Germany, Japanese players wish S. Korea best vs. Uruguay
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister lambasts Yoon Suk-yeol gov't over talk of sanctions on Pyongyang