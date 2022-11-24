KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HtlShilla 70,900 UP 300
Hanmi Science 32,350 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 135,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,700 UP 100
Kogas 35,150 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 200,500 UP 4,000
KSOE 77,600 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 54,000 UP 2,000
MS IND 17,900 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 59,600 UP 700
KorZinc 617,000 DN 41,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,190 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 90,000 DN 1,000
HMM 21,800 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,000 UP 3,000
IS DONGSEO 32,250 DN 450
S-Oil 87,100 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 302,500 UP 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24200 UP300
LOTTE TOUR 10,900 UP 200
LG Uplus 12,000 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,600 UP 1,700
KT&G 95,200 UP 100
LG Display 14,600 DN 200
Kangwonland 24,300 UP 100
NAVER 188,000 UP 6,500
Kakao 57,400 UP 1,700
KT 36,650 DN 500
SAMSUNG CARD 31,650 UP 150
NCsoft 459,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 5,190 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,150 DN 150
KIWOOM 93,300 UP 5,300
DSME 19,250 DN 150
HDSINFRA 7,920 DN 30
DWEC 4,910 0
KEPCO KPS 34,900 UP 150
LG H&H 624,000 0
LGCHEM 728,000 UP 27,000
KEPCO E&C 63,100 UP 100
