KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LX INT 40,250 DN 800
Hanwha 28,700 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 13,450 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 1,715 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 29,400 UP 100
DB HiTek 46,700 0
CJ 77,200 UP 100
LG Corp. 84,200 UP 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 224,000 UP 4,500
KAL 25,050 DN 50
Boryung 10,650 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,100 DN 300
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 1,000
Daewoong 20,350 UP 200
Nongshim 323,000 DN 3,500
SSANGYONGCNE 6,040 UP 70
SGBC 45,650 UP 2,150
TaekwangInd 749,000 DN 1,000
Hyosung 74,300 DN 200
LOTTE 31,800 DN 500
GCH Corp 17,400 UP 300
LotteChilsung 145,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,910 0
POSCO Holdings 289,500 0
DB INSURANCE 59,800 UP 900
SamsungElec 61,400 UP 400
NHIS 9,520 UP 40
DongwonInd 245,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 59,600 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 147,000 0
Mobis 209,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,100 UP 1,100
S-1 65,000 UP 500
ZINUS 31,450 UP 50
Hanchem 208,500 UP 5,000
DWS 46,800 DN 300
KEPCO 19,850 DN 50
SamsungSecu 35,200 UP 950
KG DONGBU STL 9,140 UP 130
(END)
