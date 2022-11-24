LX INT 40,250 DN 800

Hanwha 28,700 DN 150

DongkukStlMill 13,450 DN 500

TaihanElecWire 1,715 UP 30

Hyundai M&F INS 29,400 UP 100

DB HiTek 46,700 0

CJ 77,200 UP 100

LG Corp. 84,200 UP 1,300

POSCO CHEMICAL 224,000 UP 4,500

KAL 25,050 DN 50

Boryung 10,650 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 DN 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,100 DN 300

Shinsegae 209,000 DN 1,000

Daewoong 20,350 UP 200

Nongshim 323,000 DN 3,500

SSANGYONGCNE 6,040 UP 70

SGBC 45,650 UP 2,150

TaekwangInd 749,000 DN 1,000

Hyosung 74,300 DN 200

LOTTE 31,800 DN 500

GCH Corp 17,400 UP 300

LotteChilsung 145,000 UP 7,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,910 0

POSCO Holdings 289,500 0

DB INSURANCE 59,800 UP 900

SamsungElec 61,400 UP 400

NHIS 9,520 UP 40

DongwonInd 245,000 0

HYUNDAI WIA 59,600 DN 600

KumhoPetrochem 147,000 0

Mobis 209,000 DN 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,100 UP 1,100

S-1 65,000 UP 500

ZINUS 31,450 UP 50

Hanchem 208,500 UP 5,000

DWS 46,800 DN 300

KEPCO 19,850 DN 50

SamsungSecu 35,200 UP 950

KG DONGBU STL 9,140 UP 130

(END)