PM voices 'great regret' over insulting remarks by N. Korean leader's sister
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday voiced "great regret" after North Korean leader's sister hurled insults against President Yoon Suk-yeol and made threats against South Korea for considering unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang.
In a statement earlier in the day, Kim Yo-jung, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, described President Yoon Suk-yeol and his government as "idiots who continue creating the dangerous situation" and a "running wild dog on a bone given by the U.S."
"They don't keep the minimum courtesy they have to basically keep. It is a great regret," Han told reporters, when asked about Kim's personal attack against Yoon.
"I think that our security cannot and should not be influenced by North Korea's conditions," Han said.
Kim's insults came two days after South Korea's foreign ministry said it was considering imposing new unilateral sanctions on North Korea over a recent barrage of missile launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch last week.
