S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 24, 2022
All News 16:43 November 24, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.788 3.840 -5.2
2-year TB 3.805 3.961 -15.6
3-year TB 3.689 3.849 -16.0
10-year TB 3.622 3.774 -15.2
2-year MSB 3.816 3.936 -12.0
3-year CB (AA-) 5.402 5.536 -13.4
91-day CD 4.030 4.020 +1.0
(END)
