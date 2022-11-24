S. Korea to sell 3.8 tln won worth of gov't bonds in December
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 3.8 trillion won (US$2.86 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 600 billion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, another 500 billion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years, and 700 billion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 1.1 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes.
In November, the government issued 9.2 trillion won in state bonds.
The ministry said earlier it plans to issue 166 trillion won in government bonds this year, down 14.5 trillion won from the record-high sale of 180.5 trillion won in 2021.
