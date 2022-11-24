Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader's sister lambasts Yoon Suk-yeol gov't over talk of sanctions on Pyongyang
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday lashed out at South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration for seeking more independent sanctions on Pyongyang, calling it a "faithful dog" to Washington.
Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, harshly criticized the South for labeling the North's military exercise as a "provocation" and pushing to slap additional sanctions on Pyongyang.
-----------------
(3rd LD) BOK hikes policy rate by quarter point, lowers growth projection for next year
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank raised its policy rate by a quarter percentage point Thursday to tame persistently high inflation but slowed the pace of monetary tightening amid worries over high borrowing costs and their impact on economic growth.
The monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted unanimously to lift the benchmark seven-day repo rate from 3 percent to 3.25 percent at this year's last policy meeting earlier in the day.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
SEOUL -- Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia cannot be ruled out, the first deputy chief of Ukraine's parliament said Thursday, amid U.S. allegations the North is providing Russia with artillery shells for use in the war against Ukraine.
Oleksandr Kornienko, first deputy chairman of the Ukraine parliament of Verkhovna Rada, made the remark during an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency, saying Iran has been supplying weapons to Russia and the situation could be similar with North Korea.
-----------------
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly approves parliamentary probe plan into Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL -- The National Assembly approved a parliamentary investigation plan into the Itaewon crowd crush Thursday, kicking off a 45-day probe a day after the rival parties reached a compromise deal the previous day.
Earlier in the day, the 18-member special committee in charge of the probe drew up the plan to conduct hearing and other investigative activities into the deadly disaster that killed at least 158 Halloween partygoers in a crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon district on the night of Oct. 29.
-----------------
Court rules against banning child sex abusers from becoming public officials, soldiers
SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court on Thursday struck down two legal clauses permanently banning people convicted of sex crimes against children from being appointed as public officials or soldiers.
Under the two separate laws, people convicted for sexual offenses against minors are permanently banned from working as public servants or career soldiers.
-----------------
Top court overturns lower courts' denial of legal sex change to parent with underage child
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday it is illegal to deny transgender people the right to change their legal sex status solely on the grounds that they have underage children.
The ruling was made in a request filed in 2019 by a naturally born man who underwent a sex reassignment operation and a divorce to become a woman seeking to have her legal sex status revised.
-----------------
S. Korea aims for 5 pct share in global arms market by 2027
SEOUL -- South Korea is seeking to carve out a 5 percent share in the global arms export market by 2027 to become the world's fourth-largest defense exporter, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
The goal was outlined as President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over a meeting of government and military officials and heads of local defense firms to expand arms exports at Korea Aerospace Industries, South Korea's sole aircraft maker, in Sacheon, 301 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
PM voices 'great regret' over insulting remarks by N. Korean leader's sister
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday voiced "great regret" after North Korean leader's sister hurled insults against President Yoon Suk-yeol and made threats against South Korea for considering unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang.
In a statement earlier in the day, Kim Yo-jung, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, described President Yoon Suk-yeol and his government as "idiots who continue creating the dangerous situation" and a "running wild dog on a bone given by the U.S."
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Driving innovation, Samsung Electronics fosters promising tech startups
SEOUL -- When Joung Ji-won, the founder and CEO of Algocare Lab, decided to apply for a venture incubator program of Samsung Electronics Co. last year, her startup was in its third year of operation and already recognized for its innovative ideas for personalized nutrition management.
Still, she found it challenging to run and grow her startup in a country where big conglomerates continue to dominate the economy and are often seen squashing or acquiring nascent, small players.
