(World Cup) S. Korea 0-0 Uruguay

All News 23:55 November 24, 2022

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Result from Group H match between South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

South Korea 0, Uruguay 0
#FIFA World Cup #football
