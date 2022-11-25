(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play
(ATTN: ADDS details, photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held the favored Uruguay to a scoreless draw to kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign on Thursday, thanks to a combination of stingy defense and a bit of luck.
Uruguay, ranked 14th, struck the goal post twice in the teams' first Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha, as the side each took a point from a tightly-contested match.
South Korea, world No. 28, first dodged a bullet when Diego Godin's header, set up by a Federico Valverde corner in the 43rd minute, struck the bottom of the left post and rolled away from the goal.
Then in the 89th, Valverde rang a hard shot off the left post to keep the match tied.
South Korea will be back at the same stadium at 4 p.m. Monday for their next Group H match against Ghana.
South Korean captain Son Heung-min, still recovering from facial fractures, got the start wearing his now-signature black protective mask.
South Korea had their best look in the 34th minute, with Hwang Ui-jo airmailing a shot on an open chance after Kim Moon-hwan's low cross found him alone near the penalty mark.
South Korea have never beaten a South American team at the World Cup, with two draws and four losses.
Playing in their 10th consecutive World Cup and 11th overall, South Korea are pursuing their third trip to the knockouts, after progressing to the semifinals in 2002 and the round of 16 in 2010.
It wasn't until the 19th minute that the match saw its first shot attempt by either side, with Valverde's volley sailing over the net following a long pass from Jose Maria Gimenez.
After a scoreless first half, there were even fewer chances in the second half. Darwin Nunez had a decent look at the net in the 81st but missed the target to the right, a few minutes after South Korean substitute Cho Gue-sung also sent his shot wide right of the goal.
Son's left-footed shot from outside the box after a Uruguay turnover also went right in the 90th minute, and the seven minutes of additional time yielded nothing.
Uruguay had a slight edge in ball possession and had twice as many shot attempts as South Korea with eight.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
Truck drivers set to go on nationwide strike
-
(World Cup) After beating Germany, Japanese players wish S. Korea best vs. Uruguay
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(World Cup) S. Korean fans descend on Qatar in black masks to cheer on Sonny, Taegeuk Warriors
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister lambasts Yoon Suk-yeol gov't over talk of sanctions on Pyongyang