(World Cup) Group H standings after Thursday's matches

All News 03:09 November 25, 2022

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Below are the Group H standings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar through Thursday.

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3
2 South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
3 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
4 Ghana 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0


