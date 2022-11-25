(World Cup) Group H standings after Thursday's matches
All News 03:09 November 25, 2022
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Below are the Group H standings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar through Thursday.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
(END)
